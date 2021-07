JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after at least one person was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on Mesilla Drive near Savannah Street around 7:30 p.m. The Hinds County coroner also responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, 22-year-old Jeremiah Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.