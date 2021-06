JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Newport Street. Police said a man was shot and killed after a fight with at least two other men.

According to investigators, a dark colored SUV fled the scene. There’s no description of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).