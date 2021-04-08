Jackson police investigate homicide on Rose & Robinson Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on Rose Street at Robinson Street just after 1:00 p.m.
Police said 21-year-old Jaquan Williams was shot and killed after an argument with another man in the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspect ran away from the scene.
Police have not released any additional information about the suspect or motive. If you know who the suspect is, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).