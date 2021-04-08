Jackson police investigate homicide on Rose & Robinson Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on Rose Street at Robinson Street just after 1:00 p.m.

Police said 21-year-old Jaquan Williams was shot and killed after an argument with another man in the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspect ran away from the scene.

JPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Robinson St and Rose St. leaving one man dead. pic.twitter.com/xYIIt4Km6m — Anthony Howard (@AHowardWJTV12) April 8, 2021

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect or motive. If you know who the suspect is, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).