Jackson police investigate IHOP robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at the IHOP on Greenway Drive early Friday morning. The robbery happened just before 4:00 a.m.

According to investigators, a male wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun, entered the IHOP and took an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

