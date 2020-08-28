Jackson police investigate IHOP robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at the IHOP on Greenway Drive early Friday morning. The robbery happened just before 4:00 a.m.
According to investigators, a male wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun, entered the IHOP and took an undetermined amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
