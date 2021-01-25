Jackson police investigate multiple weekend shootings, including 2 homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating multiple weekend shootings, including two homicides.

In the first homicide, the victim, 37-year-old Byron Burns, was dropped off at Baptist Hospital by a private vehicle after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 24. The shooting happened on Bailey Avenue near Mayes Street. Officer Sam Brown said Burns was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he was pronounced dead. He was shot once. There’s no suspect or motive at this time.

The second homicide happened in the 2100 block of Wandering Way around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said Kiana Singleton was shot once in the head while inside her vehicle. According to a witness, they were on I-220 when they heard gunshots. When they arrived on Wandering Way, they found Singleton. There’s no suspect or motive at this time.

Two teens were injured during a third shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Mayes Street. Officer Brown said a 17-year-old boy was shot while riding in the back of the vehicle. The teen is in stable condition at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was shot twice while also in the back seat of the vehicle. She is in serious condition at the hospital. There’s no suspect or motive at this time.