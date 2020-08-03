Jackson police investigate multiple weekend shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating multiple weekend shootings that injured several people.

The first shooting happened on Friday, July 31, on Williamson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Investigators said a man and a woman arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said a man fired shots in the victims’ vehicle and fled the scene. The victims are expected to be okay.

The second shooting happened on Terry Road near Highway 80 West on Saturday, August 1, just after 4:00 a.m. The victims were injured while walking in the area. They were taken to the hospital, and their injures are not life-threatening. There are no suspects in this case.

The third shooting happened on Saturday, August 1, in the 6100 block of Brown Street just after 10:00 a.m. Police said a man was shot multiple times by Reshard Washington, 26, after a fight. Police arrested and charged Washington with aggravated assault. At last check, the victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

The fourth shooting happened on Sunday, August 2, on Northside Drive near Watkins Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Police said a man was injured after a suspect fired shots that entered his vehicle. Investigators said the victim did not require transportation to the hospital.

