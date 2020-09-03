Jackson police investigate night club shooting on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a local night club.
The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of Terry Road.
According to JPD, an altercation took place between two males at a bar and grill, resulting in gunfire.
Police said a third male was wounded. His condition is stable.
The suspects have not been identified.
