Jackson police investigate night club shooting on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a local night club.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of Terry Road.

According to JPD, an altercation took place between two males at a bar and grill, resulting in gunfire.

Police said a third male was wounded. His condition is stable.

The suspects have not been identified.

