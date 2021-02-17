Update: Jackson police investigate shooting on Highway 80

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening along Highway 80 and Whiting Road, according to Officer Sam Brown.

Brown said Yolan Lee was inside of a gray Dodge Dart with his girlfriend Tikia Striblen when the ex-girlfriend Kiajuana Levy followed them from Clinton. Levy then fired shots into the vehicle, striking Lee in the chest.

Lee was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

