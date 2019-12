JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after suspects fired shots into a vehicle.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Shadowlawn Drive just after 4:00 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspects were in a small silver sedan. The people inside the car were not hurt.

Police are working to find the suspects. If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).