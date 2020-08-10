Jackson police investigate three Sunday shootings that injured 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating three shootings that injured several people on Sunday, August 9

The first shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Ellis Avenue and Lynch Street. Police said a man was inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue. According to investigators, two men were injured after multiple shots were fired at a gas station. They were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The third shooting happened in the 3600 block of Cromwell Street just after 9:30 p.m. Four men were injured after multiple shots were fired. Police said two victims drove away from the scene and later crashed at Woodrow Wilson Avenue at Gordon Street. One victim is in critical condition, and the others are in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

