Jackson police investigate triple homicide on Pinebrook Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after three men were shot and killed on Friday.

The triple homicide happened at a home in the 2600 block of Pinebrook Drive in Jackson. Officers responded to the scene around 12:00 p.m. They found two adult men inside a home, and a third man was found outside.

The victims have not been identified at this time. Chief James Davis said the suspect locked the door of the home before leaving the scene. There’s no description of the suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information about the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). The City of Jackson has recorded 43 homicides since the start of 2021.