Jackson police investigating after man dies in overnight shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 at Johnson Court and Capital Street.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Michael Reed, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation as investigators are working leads on possible suspects.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories