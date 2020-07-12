JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting after a vehicle crashed on Churchill Drive Saturday afternoon.
A neighbor said she heard about seven to 10 gunshots before a car swerved into her yard.
The vehicle crashed into her neighbor’s car that was parked in the driveway.
The woman said three people were in the vehicle and ran away from the scene.
At this time, Jackson police have not released any information about the incident.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson police investigating crash reportedly caused by gunshots
- Former Mississippi lawmaker defies Governor’s mask mandate
- Annual Gun and Knife Show held in Jackson
- Family members of Mario Clark hold protest at JPD headquarters
- K-9 Spartan’s last call: Marshall County community, Sheriff Deputy says goodbye to his best friend