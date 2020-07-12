Jackson police investigating crash reportedly caused by gunshots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting after a vehicle crashed on Churchill Drive Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor said she heard about seven to 10 gunshots before a car swerved into her yard.

The vehicle crashed into her neighbor’s car that was parked in the driveway.

The woman said three people were in the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

At this time, Jackson police have not released any information about the incident.

This is a developing story.

