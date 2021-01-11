Jackson police investigating death of man who appears to have been assaulted

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a man, who appeared to have been assaulted.

The man was found outside a home in the 3300 block of Memphis Street just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11.

Police said there is no suspect information or motive at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories