Jackson police investigating death of man who appears to have been assaulted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a man, who appeared to have been assaulted.
The man was found outside a home in the 3300 block of Memphis Street just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11.
Police said there is no suspect information or motive at this time.
