JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an early morning that left one person injured.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Royal street Thursday morning.

Police said the male victim was beaten and shot after he and a group of other men got into an argument.

The victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

Police currently do not have suspects.