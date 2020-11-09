Jackson police investigating multiple weekend shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened on Friday, November 6, on Britt Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. Police said the male victim was injured following a dispute with a neighbor. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened on Saturday, November 7, around 4:00 a.m. in the 900 block of S. West St. Two men were injured during the shooting outside a club.

The third shooting also happened on Saturday, November 7, in the 200 block of Englewood Street just before 3:00 p.m. Police said a man was injured after a fight with a family member. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fourth shooting happened Sunday evening. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead when he arrived just after 9:00 p.m. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the shootings, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

