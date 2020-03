JACKSON , Miss . (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is looking for four persons of interest in the murder investigation of Nicholas Robertson.

Police said Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue last month. He died at a local hospital.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the following individuals:

Orrin Kyle Donald-29, W/M

Christopher C. Martin-23, W/M

Brandon Jace Sumrall-22, W/M

Desmond Green-39, B/M

Anyone who knows the individuals are located are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).