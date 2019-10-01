Jackson police make another arrest for water theft

JPD says more arrests are in the works

ARRESTED: Suspect, Marcelle Williams-50, is charged with grand larceny for water theft from @CityofJacksonMS, utilizing an illegal connection that span over a significant period of time. More arrests are expected. #WaterTheft #JPD pic.twitter.com/C1zpCsUWaW — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 1, 2019

The City of Jackson and Jackson police are making good on their vow to seek out rampant fraud in the ongoing saga of water theft.

Leaders say they are missing millions of dollars in revenue because of a faulty water meter system and people using illegal hookups. In a number of cases since then, arrests have been made both in the water department and by outsiders who either got paid to provide illegal hookups or who showed people how to do it.

Marcelle Williams is the latest suspect. He is charged with grand larceny. Police say more arrests are suspected.