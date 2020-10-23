Jackson police make multiple arrests for several crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested several suspects who were wanted for separate crimes.

Investigators said an 18-year-old was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking. Jacobi Lofton was accused of assaulting a man before taking the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint. The incident happened last week at a local convenience store.

Police said 56-year-old J.D. Henderson has been charged with aggravated assault. He’s accused of shooting a woman during a disturbance on Shenandoah Valley Lane earlier this month.

In another case, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery and auto theft. Brandon Jones was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and taking her vehicle at a local motel earlier this month.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Melvin Gilmore in connection to a business burglary and auto theft. They said the incident happened at a local dealership last week.

Jacobi Lofton

J.D. Henderson

Brandon Jones

Melvin Gilmore

LATEST STORIES: