Jackson police: Man killed in accidental shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man died in an accident shooting. The shooting happened on Dr. Robert Smith Sr. Parkway around 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Anthony Harvey, 33, was shot in the side and died from his injuries.

According to investigators, a woman said she was driving her vehicle and Harvey, who was a passenger, pulled a handgun and pointed it at her. The woman stated she reached for the gun. During the fight, the gun went off.

The woman was taken to police headquarters, interviewed and released.

