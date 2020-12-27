Jackson police: Man kills father, attempts suicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his father before attempting suicide.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Sandlewood Drive on Sunday. Police said Sedrick Rhodes, 42, was inside the home when he shot and killed his father, 66-year-old Lawrence Hill.

According to officers, Rhodes barricaded himself in a rear bedroom, and SWAT was called to the scene. After negotiations were unsuccessful, police entered the home. They found Rhodes with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Rhodes was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.

