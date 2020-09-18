Jackson police: Man missing since Sept. 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who has been missing since September 9, 2020.

Shaun Madding was last seen at 1059 Capri Circle in Jackson. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black or red shoes.

Madding is 6’1″ and weighs 165 pounds. He has sandy-brown hair, two gold teeth, freckles and a tattoo on his arm.

If anyone has information on Madding’s whereabouts, contact Detective Sharon Jordan of JPD at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

