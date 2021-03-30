Jackson Police: Man shot, killed for breaking into car

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found behind a home Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Woodbine Street.

According to police, the homeowner heard several shots fired behind his house. Officers located the crime scene on Belvedere Drive.

Police also located the suspect, who said he fired several shots at the victim because he was breaking into his car. The suspect was taken in for questioning.

This is the City of Jackson’s 35th homicide for 2021.