Jackson police officer arrested for aggravated domestic assault

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer was arrested for aggravated domestic assault, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the incident happened at a home in Edwards. Derrick Thomas, 32, has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Deputies said she was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment and later released.

Thomas was arrested on Thursday, February 25. He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center. His bond has not been set at this time.