JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Organizers announced Keep Jackson Beautiful Month will kick off on April 1, 2021. During this time, Keep Jackson Beautiful will work with individuals, neighborhood associations, businesses, churches and the City of Jackson for cleanup events.

The 2021 Great American Cleanup State Kickoff will be on April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol. Volunteers are asked to dress casual.