Jackson police officer involved in crash on State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer was involved in an accident Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of North State Street an Fortification Street. No injuries reported.

CAR CRASH‼️ A JPD officer was involved in a car accident at the intersection of N. State St. and Fortification. No injuries. Both vehicles are being towed. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/8XhX7OgcOQ — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) June 23, 2021

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.