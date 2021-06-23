Jackson police officer involved in crash on State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer was involved in an accident Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of North State Street an Fortification Street. No injuries reported.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

