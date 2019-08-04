Jackson Police recruits undergo intense military-style training

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 58th recruit class for the Jackson Police Dept. is underway and it’s looking intense.

Sunday was a hot and humid day as the recruits were pushed to their limits with exercises.

Twenty-one recruits are said to be officially committed to the long haul for the job with JPD.

However, the task is said to be easier said than done, as the training process has been designed to match military training as much as possible, in order to get the officers in shape for the next 12 to 14 weeks.

The recruits will need to learn leadership, build strength and be able to grow their critical thinking skills under high pressure situations.