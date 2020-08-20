Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson police respond to home invasion on Oakwood Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a home invasion Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Oakwood Street in Jackson.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories