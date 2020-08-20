Jackson police respond to home invasion on Oakwood Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a home invasion Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 700 block of Oakwood Street in Jackson.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pilot killed in helicopter crash while fighting California wildfire
- Mississippi Moment: August 20, 2020
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome possible long-term effect of COVID-19, experts say
- Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool
- House to vote on $25 billion boost for Postal Service