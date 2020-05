JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after the body of man was found at an abandoned car wash.

The body was found just after 11:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. Northside Drive. Police said it appears the victim was homeless.

According to JPD, there are no apparent signs of trauma. The man’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.