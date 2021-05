JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed during an domestic argument at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Greenbriar Apartment complex in the 200 block of W. McDowell Road. According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Brown said a woman was shot and killed by a man. The suspect has been detained.

#BREAKING Jackson police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment near 225 W McDowell. The road is blocked, seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/JPJw6ZPp41 — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) May 19, 2021

The Hinds County coroner said she was responding to the scene.