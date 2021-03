JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting at Sykes Park Manor Apartments on Sykes Road Monday night.

The shooting happened after 7:00 p.m. Police said at least one person was injured.

UPDATE: A JPD official tells me that this shooing wasn’t fatal but some injuries occurred. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/E8VhvfKVdh — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) March 30, 2021

There’s no word on a suspect or motive in the case.