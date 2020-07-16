Jackson police respond to shooting on Queen Christina Lane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Queen Christina Lane on Thursday.
An officer at the scene said two people were shot at the location. There injuries are not serious.
According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting on Queen Christina Lane may be connected to another shooting on Queen Julianna Lane.
