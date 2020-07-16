Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

How COVID-19 Spreads

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

Jackson police respond to shooting on Queen Christina Lane

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Queen Christina Lane on Thursday.

An officer at the scene said two people were shot at the location. There injuries are not serious.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting on Queen Christina Lane may be connected to another shooting on Queen Julianna Lane.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories