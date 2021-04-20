1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Ridgewood Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Adkins Boulevard Tuesday around 11:00 a.m.

Investigators said one man was killed and another man was injured in the shooting. The injured victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

According to police, shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle. An unknown dark colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

BREAKING NEWS:Heavy Police presence on Ridgewood Rd and Adkins Blvd. AMR and JPD are investigating. pic.twitter.com/09J6YJT583 — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) April 20, 2021

Jackson police said the motive is unknown at this time.