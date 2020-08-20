Jackson police respond to shooting on Siwell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened outside Kathryn’s Style Shop on N. Siwell Road.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Police have not released any additional information.
After the incident on N. Siwell Road, another shooting happened nearby on Twisted Oaks Drive. A vehicle was damaged with bullets. There’s no word on whether the two shootings are connected.
