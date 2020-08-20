Jackson police respond to shooting on Siwell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside Kathryn’s Style Shop on N. Siwell Road.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Police have not released any additional information.

After the incident on N. Siwell Road, another shooting happened nearby on Twisted Oaks Drive. A vehicle was damaged with bullets. There’s no word on whether the two shootings are connected.

SHOOTING‼️ A car sprayed with bullets on Twisted Oak Dr. This is just minutes away from the shooting on N Siwell Rd. It’s unknown at this time if the two shootings are connected. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/yCgXC8l619 — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) August 20, 2020

LATEST STORIES: