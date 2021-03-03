Teen, man injured in shooting outside Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that injured a 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of O Ferrell Avenue outside an apartment complex.

According to Officer Sam Brown, two suspects came from behind the apartment complex and fired shots. The 21-year-old was shot once, and the 13-year-old was shot twice. There’s no word on their conditions.

Jackson police released a surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

Call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 if you have any information.