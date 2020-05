JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Northside Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was injured after an altercation between other individuals. His injury was not life-threatening.

Investigators said one person was detained for questioning. The other suspect ran away from the scene.