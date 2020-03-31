Jackson Police search for 2 missing adults, 2 runaway teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department released information regarding two missing adults and two runaway juveniles.

Gregory Wright has been missing since January 2, 2020. He was last seen Alameda Drive in Jackson.

Juanita Diane Roxy Coleman went missing in March of 2016. She was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit on 1512 Dianne Drive in Jackson.

Kyla Pullen, 17, is a runaway juvenile that was last seen on March 18, 2020. She was last seen at 6721 Lake Glen Drive in Jackson wearing white shorts with a shirt revealing her abdomen.

Ellesse Epps, 12, is a runaway juvenile that was last seen March 6, 2020. She was last seen at 3540 Sunset Drive in Jackson wearing black and white shirts with gray pants.

If anyone has information about the missing people above, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.