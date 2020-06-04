Jackson police search for 3 missing people

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find three missing people.

According to investigators, Anderson Bolls was last seen at 325 Derrick Street Jackson. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Anderson Bolls

Stanley S. Buckner has been missing since May 29, 2020. He was last seen at 820 Eastview Street in Jackson. Buckner is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with gray facial hair and brown. He also has a tattoo that reads “S B” on his right arm.

Stanley S. Buckner

Calvin Berry, Jr., 14, has been missing since May 16, 2020. He was last seen at 214 Marla Avenue in Jackson. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and a black high top fade.

Calvin Berry, Jr.

Anyone with information about the Missing Person list, contact Detective Sharon Jordan of Jackson Police Department – Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2382 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.