JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

According to Mississippi Today, Reeves and the Mississippi legislative leadership reached a deal on who gets to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn are expected to attend the 2:30 p.m. news conference.