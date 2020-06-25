Jackson police search for Family Dollar robbery suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a business robbery.
The robbery happened just before 9:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Raymond Road.
Police said an armed male in dark clothing entered the Family Dollar while the business was opening. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash before running away.
No injuries were reported.
LATEST STORIES:
- Raids on ‘narco’ camps in Western Chihuahua leave three dead, 18 in custody
- Grizzly bear knocks down hiker near Yellowstone’s Old Faithful
- House poised to pass police reform bill in honor of George Floyd
- Gov. Reeves addresses recent spike in COVID-19 cases
- House advances police reform bill but major hurdles still ahead