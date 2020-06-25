Jackson police search for Family Dollar robbery suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a business robbery.

The robbery happened just before 9:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Raymond Road.

Police said an armed male in dark clothing entered the Family Dollar while the business was opening. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash before running away.

No injuries were reported.

