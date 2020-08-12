Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson police search for Greenway Drive burglary suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a man who burglarized a business twice.

The burglaries happened in the 5200 block of Greenway Drive.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories