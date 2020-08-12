Jackson police search for Greenway Drive burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a man who burglarized a business twice.
The burglaries happened in the 5200 block of Greenway Drive.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
