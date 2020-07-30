JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after receiving complaints of illegal dumping on Hilda Street.
Photos taken by neighbors appear to show individuals illegally dumping debris. Police are following up on leads that could possibly lead to the arrest of these individuals.
If you have any information on this incident, call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.
LATEST STORIES:
- Photos: Herman Cain through the years
- Jackson police search for illegal dumpers on Hilda Street
- Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
- Newsfeed Now: John Lewis laid to rest; Viral BLM video
- WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for civil rights icon John Lewis