

Jackson police search for illegal dumpers on Hilda Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after receiving complaints of illegal dumping on Hilda Street.

Photos taken by neighbors appear to show individuals illegally dumping debris. Police are following up on leads that could possibly lead to the arrest of these individuals.  

If you have any information on this incident, call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

