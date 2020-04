JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to identify the suspects wanted for burglarizing a vehicle at a local business on Lakeland Drive.

Surveillance video captured what appeared to be a late model Nissan sedan. Police said a man exited the vehicle and burglarized a car at the business.

If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).