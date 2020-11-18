Missing 13-year-old boy found safe, Jackson police say

UPDATE: 11/18/2020 11:05 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced 13-year-old Antonio Edwards has been located and is safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Antonio Evans was last seen on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the 800 block of Winter Street. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Evans is described as five feet and three inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson police at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: