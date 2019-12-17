Jackson Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Yukhia “Red” Williams was last seen near Bienville Drive in Jackson on December 6, 2019.

Investigators said Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt, denim pants, and shiny boots. She is described as a black female, weighs 110 pounds, and her height is 5’2″. Williams also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Williams is located, call Jackson Police at 601-960-2328 or at 601-213-6154. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).