Jackson police search for missing/endangered 16-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing/endangered 16-year-old girl. They said Kaylynn Edwards is possibly being held against her will.

Edwards is described as a Black female, five feet and three inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the 900 block of East Northside Drive.

If you know where Edwards is located, contact Jackson police at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

