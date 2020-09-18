Jackson police search for missing man

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who has been missing since August 2020.

According to investigators, Billy Logan Sr. disappeared on August 3, from Roseneath Avenue in Jackson.

If you know where Logan is located, contact Jackson police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories