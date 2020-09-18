Jackson police search for missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who has been missing since August 2020.
According to investigators, Billy Logan Sr. disappeared on August 3, from Roseneath Avenue in Jackson.
If you know where Logan is located, contact Jackson police.
