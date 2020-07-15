Jackson police search for missing man and runaway teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing man and a runaway teenage girl.
The man has been identified as Timothy Frazier, and the teen has been identified as Georgeanna Terry.
You can find information on the cases below:
