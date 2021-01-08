Jackson police search for missing man, woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two missing people. The cases are not connected.

According to investigators, Carl Jones, 36, was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020, near Johnson Court. If you know where he is located, contact Jackson police.

Jackson police are also searching for Dana Williams, 19. She was last seen on Thursday, January 7, in the vicinity of Fairbanks Street. If you know where she is located, contact Jackson police.

Carl Jones

Dana Williams

