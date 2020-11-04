Jackson police search for missing teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) needs the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
According to JPD, 17-year-old Xzavier Banyard was last seen on July 19, 2020, in the 4700 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jean pants.
Banyard is described as a black male, standing six feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Xazavier Banyard, you are asked to contact JPD at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
